Government ÃÂ¢ÃÂÃÂanxiousÃÂ¢ÃÂÃÂ about Indian variant of concern, says PM
Published
Three types of the Indian variant have been identified in the UK, one of which is a variant of concern.Full Article
Published
Three types of the Indian variant have been identified in the UK, one of which is a variant of concern.Full Article
The Government is “anxious” about the Indian variant of concern and is “ruling nothing out”, although England’s road map..
Amid new waves of COVID-19 in India, four states (West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam) and one Union Territory (Puducherry)..