Government ÃÂ¢ÃÂÃÂanxiousÃÂ¢ÃÂÃÂ about Indian variant of concern, says PM

Government ÃÂ¢ÃÂÃÂanxiousÃÂ¢ÃÂÃÂ about Indian variant of concern, says PM

Express and Star

Published

Three types of the Indian variant have been identified in the UK, one of which is a variant of concern.

Full Article