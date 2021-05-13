The Kota and Kota Kai restaurateur and chef is taking part in the BBC Two show and is very popular among fans, as well as visitors to his Porthleven eateries.Full Article
Jude Kereama from Great British Menu has two restaurants in Cornwall
The Cornishman0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Great British Menu Jude Kereama before TV fame
Cornish Guardian
The chef has two restaurants in Cornwall - Kota and Kota Kai in Porthleven
Cornwall's Jude Kereama reaches Great British Menu finals
The Cornishman
Great British Menu's Jude Kereama's ‘poignant’ vaccine dish
The Cornishman
-
Cornwall chef 'robbed' by a point on Great British Menu
Cornish Guardian
-
Great British Menu final is this week with a big winner's prize
Cornish Guardian