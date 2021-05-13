Irish premier to meet Boris Johnson amid tensions in Northern Ireland
Published
Taoiseach Micheal Martin is to meet with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday, an Irish government spokesman has confirmed.Full Article
Published
Taoiseach Micheal Martin is to meet with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday, an Irish government spokesman has confirmed.Full Article
In an interview with Euronews, John Bruton calls Boris Johnson "irresponsible" but also blames the violence on the actions of Sinn..
The Shadow Home Secretary has called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to "take responsibility" and "go to Northern Ireland"..