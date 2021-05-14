Figures reveal that, up until the end of April, vaccines saved 11,700 lives among those aged 60 and overFull Article
Covid vaccines have prevented 'at least' 33,000 hospital admissions in England
Figures reveal that, up until the end of April, vaccines saved 11,700 lives among those aged 60 and over
