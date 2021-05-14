Football rumours from the media

*Benjamin Mendy* could be on his way from Manchester City to Chelsea, if a possible slip-up from the London club’s merchandising department is any indication. The Manchester Evening News found Mendy’s name on a list of options available to be put onto the back of Chelsea playing strips when purchased from the Blues’ online shop. A move away from City for the 26-year-old defender would not surprise, since he has slid down the full-back pecking order under Pep Guardiola.