Data shows a rise in cases of the Indian variant of concern from 520 to 1,313 this week in the UKFull Article
Exactly where Indian Covid is in the UK as cases surge
Wales Online0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Hancock urges people to get the jab as Indian variant surges in Bolton and Blackburn
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Health Secretary Matt Hancock appeals for people to get the Covid-19 jab following a surge of cases of the Indian variant.
-
Covid 19: Small number of Indian variant cases in Cumbria
BBC Local News
-
Plasma therapy no longer part of Covid-19 treatment, says ICMR
IndiaTimes
-
Covid: Indian variant cases in 86 council areas - Hancock
BBC News
-
Covid-19: Indian variant cases up by 1,000, as surge vaccination picks up pace
BBC News
More coverage
Covid-19: Rajnath Singh released first batch of anti-covid drug 2-DG | Oneindia News
Oneindia
The first batch of anti-Covid oral drug 2-DG, developed by the DRDO, was released on Monday by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and..
Latest Covid rate in each part of England - 2,300 Indian variant cases
Walsall Advertiser
Canterbury records highest number of Indian COVID variant cases in South East
Kent and Sussex Courier