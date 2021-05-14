Boy who died after lightning strike donated organs to help three other children
A nine-year-old boy who died after being struck by lightning has helped three other children by organ donation, his father said.Full Article
BBC Local News: Lancashire -- Matt Banks says his son Jordan's "kindness has meant that three other children may be able to live".