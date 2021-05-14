Portugal to allow UK travellers with negative COVID test from Monday
Published
Portugal has announced that tourists from the UK will be able to travel to the country from Monday.Full Article
Published
Portugal has announced that tourists from the UK will be able to travel to the country from Monday.Full Article
Portugal has confirmed that tourists from the UK will be able to travel to the country from Monday.
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Foreign citizens arriving in Saudi Arabia must quarantine for a week in government-approved accommodation..