Prime Minister broke Irish Sea border promises, court told
Published
Pledges by Boris Johnson to prevent a border down the Irish Sea are "utterly inconsistent" with the impact of the Northern Ireland Protocol, the High Court has heard.Full Article
Published
Pledges by Boris Johnson to prevent a border down the Irish Sea are "utterly inconsistent" with the impact of the Northern Ireland Protocol, the High Court has heard.Full Article
The Shadow Home Secretary has called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to "take responsibility" and "go to Northern Ireland"..
By Dr. Joanna Rozpedowski
According to modest estimates, by 2020 the sheer growth in the volume of data is expected to..