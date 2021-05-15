To limit the infection risk, care home residents can not have more than two visitors in a day.Full Article
The new rules for care home residents in England from Monday
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Mum who gave her son a lockdown haircut has been left furious with his school after he was put in isolation due to the chop bein
SWNS STUDIO
A mum who gave her son an at home lockdown haircut is furious after teachers deemed it was "too short" - and put him in..
6am-2021-03-16
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
11pm-2021-03-15
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
6pm-2021-03-15
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
5am-.adkergnha.;kgjae;gae
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN