Covid: Indian variant could disrupt 21 June easing, PM says
Second jabs for the over-50s and clinically vulnerable will be given sooner to ease concerns, PM says.
"We must approach this next stage of easing lockdown with the utmost caution"
Boris Johnson has warned that the Indian coronavirus variant could “pose a serious disruption” to plans to ease restrictions..