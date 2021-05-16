Covid vaccine: Wales passes milestone as two million get jab
Published
A total of 2,019,160 people have now had their first dose, figures by Public Health Wales show.Full Article
Published
A total of 2,019,160 people have now had their first dose, figures by Public Health Wales show.Full Article
(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: Qatar has crossed 2 million vaccine doses milestone today. The Ministry of Public Health has..
Here is a look at all the latest figures behind the UK's coronavirus vaccination programme.