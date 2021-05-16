Pyrotechnics were seen through the day yesterday with many jubilant Gers seen holding smoke bombs, flares or fireworks.Full Article
Rangers fan 'missing half a hand' after firework he was holding blew up
Daily Record0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Rangers fan ‘missing half a hand’ after firework blew up as title celebrations labelled ‘disgraceful’ by Nicola Sturgeon
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has condemned the ‘disgraceful’ behaviour of Rangers fans after they attacked each other and..
talkSPORT