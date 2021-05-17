Jury sworn in for Croydon tram crash inquest
A jury has been sworn in ahead of the three month-long inquest into the deaths of seven people killed in the Croydon tram crash.Full Article
Jean Smith, mum of victim Mark Smith, feels “relief” the inquest is finally taking place, but is also “dreading it”
BBC Local News: London -- The inquest into the 2016 crash that killed seven people begins after an initial Covid-19 delay.