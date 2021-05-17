Working 55 or more hours each week increases risk of heart diseases and strokes, research has foundFull Article
Rise in deaths linked to long working hours
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Long Working Hours Increasing Deaths From Heart Disease And Stroke: Study
RTTNews
Long working hours are silent killers, taking the lives of hundreds of thousands of people every year, a study conducted by two UN..
-
Stay safe and secure as lockdown restrictions ease
Devon and Cornwall Police
-
745,000 deaths a year can be linked to long working weeks of 55 hours or more, a WHO study suggests
Business Insider
-
Rise in deaths linked to long working hours – study
Belfast Telegraph
-
Long working hours caused an estimated 745,000 deaths from stroke and heart disease, says study
euronews
More coverage
US Daily COVID Cases Dip To Lowest In Nearly A Year
RTTNews
The United States reported the lowest number of daily coronavirus cases in nearly a year on Sunday. With 17834 new infections..
-
Two deaths, 302 Covid-19 cases in Qatar on May 17
MENAFN.com
-
Deaths from long working hours on the rise, says WHO
Deutsche Welle
-
The Latest: Taiwan has another jump, capital closing schools
SeattlePI.com
-
The Latest: India sees cases drop, struggles on vaccinating
SeattlePI.com