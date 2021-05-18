'Our preferred outcome is that we really double down and get the vaccination rates up in those areas that are seeing these problems'.Full Article
Minister: delaying lifting restrictions can't be ruled out
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
The Barghwata Dynasty (744-1058): A Berber Stark Defiance Of Islamic Orthodoxy – Analysis
Eurasia Review
The Barghwata dynasty is a remarkable chapter in Amazigh history, both memorable and controversial for its defiance of Islamic..
More coverage
PM and Starmer clash over travel list during PMQs
ODN
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer have clashed over the coronavirus travel list during PMQs. Sir Keir..
PM remains optimistic on ending restrictions
Sky News UK Studios
PM: Do not go on holiday to amber list countries
PA - Press Association STUDIO