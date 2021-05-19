Covid: Duchess of Cambridge praises photo of Sussex couple
Published
The Duchess of Cambridge phoned a photographer to praise her “amazing” picture of her grandparents holding hands as they battled Covid-19.Full Article
Published
The Duchess of Cambridge phoned a photographer to praise her “amazing” picture of her grandparents holding hands as they battled Covid-19.Full Article
The Duchess of Cambridge has described as “amazing” an image of an elderly couple holding hands as they battled Covid-19 and..