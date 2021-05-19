Eurovision hopes dashed: Ireland’s entry Lesley Roy fails to qualify
Published
Lesley Roy gave an impassioned performance of Ireland’s Eurovision entry in last night’s semi-final — but it wasn’t enough to see her through.Full Article
Published
Lesley Roy gave an impassioned performance of Ireland’s Eurovision entry in last night’s semi-final — but it wasn’t enough to see her through.Full Article
Ireland’s Eurovision Song Contest entry Lesley Roy has missed out on qualifying for the final of the competition.
Irish entry Lesley Roy has taken to the stage for the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest.