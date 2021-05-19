Welsh private investigator Daniel Morgan was found dead in a London pub car park in 1987Full Article
Delay to Daniel Morgan axe-murder report a 'kick in the teeth', say family
Wales Online0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Daniel Morgan: Delay to axe murder report 'kick in teeth'
Publication of the report into Daniel Morgan's unsolved murder is held up by a Home Office review.
BBC News
Daniel Morgan: Delay to report on axe murder 'kick in teeth'
BBC Local News: South East Wales -- Publication of the report into Daniel Morgan's unsolved murder is held up by a Home Office..
BBC Local News