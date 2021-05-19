SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford challenged the Prime Minister on the threat of tariff-free meat imports from Australia but was mocked by Johnson as the 'humble representative of the crofting community'.Full Article
SNP MP Ian Blackford rages at Boris Johnson over his Brexit deal with Australia
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Boris Johnson rejects claim UK-Australia trade deal would see farmers 'lose their livelihoods'
Sky News
Boris Johnson has said post-Brexit trade deals provide a "massive opportunity" for UK farmers - rejecting a claim from the SNP that..