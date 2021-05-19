Almost 3,000 cases of Indian variant as UK faces race between virus and vaccine
Almost 3,000 cases of the Indian coronavirus variant of concern have been identified, an increase of 600 since Monday.Full Article
Health Secretary Matt Hancock appeals for people to get the Covid-19 jab following a surge of cases of the Indian variant.
New coronavirus cases involving the Indian variant have more than doubled in a week.Here's what you need to know about the B16172..