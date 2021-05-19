Covid vaccine: Booster jab to be trialled in UK
A new trial has been announced that will look at whether a third dose can protect against new variants.Full Article
The UK has launched a world-first clinical trial to see whether a booster vaccine dose could protect people against Covid-19 and..
Researchers from the Oxford Vaccine Group's Com-COV vaccine trial discovered that adults were more likely to suffer from mild to..