Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “I am a great believer in rail, but for too long passengers have not had the level of service they deserve."Full Article
New body Great British Railways takes charge of trains and tracks
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Shapps: 'Great British Railways will put passengers first'
ODN
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has hailed a new public sector body which will oversee Britain's railways, saying "for the first..
Rail services to come under unified state control
BBC Local News