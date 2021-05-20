Government says when 'green list' for travel could be updated
Brentwood Gazette0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Holidaymakers reveal excitement as they board flight to Portugal
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Holidaymakers revealed their excitement as they boarded an easyJet flight at Gatwick to Faro in Portugal.Portugal, one of just a..
Latest Foreign Office travel advice for Spain, Portugal, Dubai and more
Hertfordshire Mercury
-
Citroen C5 Aircross Hybrid 2021 long-term review
Autocar
-
Latest Foreign Office travel advice for Turkey, Portugal, Spain, and more
Hertfordshire Mercury
More coverage
Heathrow traveller on 'throwing caution to the wind' and booking Portugal flight
Heathrow traveller Jill Osborne, who is flying to Portugal for business and pleasure, booked the flight a couple of weeks ago,..
PA - Press Association STUDIO