Celtic chief Peter Lawwell thanks fans after home targeted in deliberate fire
Published
Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell has thanked fans for their support after he and his family were targeted in a “devastating attack”.Full Article
Published
Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell has thanked fans for their support after he and his family were targeted in a “devastating attack”.Full Article
Police Scotland have confirmed the motors were 'targeted' after a man was caught pouring accelerant over them before setting them..
The 22-year-old was shocked to find a massive blaze as he watched fire crews fight the raging inferno and police officers block the..