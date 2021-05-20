More than 37 million Britons have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while second jabs have now exceeded 21 million.Full Article
Over 37 million people in UK have now had first COVID jab - as more invites are sent out
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
More than 37 million people in UK have now had first COVID jab - as more invites are sent out
Sky News
More than 37 million Britons have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while second jabs have now exceeded 21 million.
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: Vox Royalty, Q BioMed, American Battery Metals, ESE Entertainment, NEXE Innovations UPDATE ...
Proactive Investors
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: XPhyto Therapeutics, Aurelius Minerals, Braxia Scientific, Tocvan Ventures, Plurilock Security...
Proactive Investors
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp, Aurelius Minerals Inc, Braxia Scientific Corp, Tocvan Ventures Corp, Plurilock Security
Proactive Investors
-
How to help people around the world get vaccinated
Mashable
More coverage
North Macedonia: Is EU Heading Towards Its Next Historical Mistake? – Analysis
Eurasia Review
Since the fall of the VMRO-DPMNE regime and the Nikola Gruevski - Saso Mijalkov duo, the Republic of North Macedonia has made..
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: Kintara Therapeutics, PlantX Life, Binovi Technologies, Atlas Engineered Products, ImagineAR UPDATE ...
Proactive Investors
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: PlantX Life, Deep-South Resources, Binovi Technologies, Atlas Engineered Products, ImagineAR UPDATE ...
Proactive Investors