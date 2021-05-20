The hit Channel 4 show is a favourite with fans who are desperate to see it run all year round.Full Article
When Gogglebox series 18 will be back on TV
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Celebrity Gogglebox announces new celebs for upcoming Series 3
Essex Chronicle
Presenter Lorraine previously announced on her own ITV morning show that she had signed up alongside her daughter Rosie Smith
Celebrity Gogglebox announces new line-up for Series 3 including Spice Girl
Hertfordshire Mercury
-
Celebrity Gogglebox cast 2021: lineup confirmed for new series
Bristol Post
-
Lorraine Kelly to appear on Celebrity Gogglebox with daughter
Cornish Guardian
More coverage
Two much-loved faces returned to thrill Gogglebox fans
Hull Daily Mail
For the series finale, the programme makers pulled out all the stops
Gogglebox viewers all saying the same thing after series ends
Tamworth Herald