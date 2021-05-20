The country's security cabinet unilaterally approved a proposal which is said to go into effect at 2am after Egyptian efforts to bring about the ceasefire.Full Article
Israel approves ceasefire in Gaza after 11-day military operation
Israel and Hamas agree to ceasefire to end bloody 11-day war
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has announced a ceasefire to halt an 11-day military operation against Hamas militants..
The Sick Men Of Middle-East: Prospects for Peace – OpEd
Israeli Media: Cabinet Approves Cease-Fire In Gaza
Watch VideoPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Security Cabinet has approved a unilateral cease-fire to halt an 11-day military..
Israeli Security Cabinet approves ceasefire in Gaza after heavy US pressure
