An inquiry into Martin Bashir’s interview with Princess Diana has declared the BBC journalist ‘deceitful’.Full Article
What Martin Bashir is doing now and his BBC Diana interview
West Briton0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Harry et William réagissent à l'enquête sur l'interview de Diana en 1995
Cover Video FR STUDIO
Harry et William sont en colère. Une enquête démontre les méthodes «trompeuses» employées par Martin Bashir et la BBC pour..
El Príncipe Enrique culpa a la BBC de contribuir a la muerte de su madre
Cover Video LATAM STUDIO
Prinz Harry: "Die BBC trägt eine Mitschuld am Tod meiner Mutter"
Cover Video DE STUDIO
More coverage
Prince Harry blames BBC interview for contributing to his mother's death
Cover Video STUDIO
Prince Harry has blasted journalist Martin Bashir and the BBC following an independent inquiry into the 1995 Panorama interview..
BBC Bashir report 'raises serious questions'
Sky News UK Studios
Apology over Diana interview 'not enough', says ex-Panorama producer
PA - Press Association STUDIO