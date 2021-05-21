Poots opposed to zero tariff Australia trade deal
A zero tariff, zero quota trade deal between the UK and Australia would damage Northern Ireland’s beef and sheep trade, Stormont’s agriculture minister has warned.Full Article
The incoming leader of the DUP has warned a potential tariff free trade agreement between the UK and Australia may “damage”..
British farmers say they fear being thrown ‘under the bus’ by zero-tariff, zero quota plan