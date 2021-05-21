Newborn baby found dead in canal ‘may have been in water for up to four days’
A newborn baby found dead in a canal may have been in the water for up to four days, police have said.Full Article
A newborn baby boy who was found dead in a canal may have been in the water for up to four days, police have revealed. The tragic..
The infant, believed to be just a few days old, was found at Rough Wood Country park in Walsall