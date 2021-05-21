Martin Bashir: Ex-BBC News boss 'didn't know' Bashir forged statements
Published
The former director of news did not answer whether Lord Hall, BBC director general at the time, sanctioned re-hiring Martin Bashir.Full Article
Published
The former director of news did not answer whether Lord Hall, BBC director general at the time, sanctioned re-hiring Martin Bashir.Full Article
The BBC apologized Thursday after an investigation found that journalist Martin Bashir falsified documents to secure his infamous..
Martin Bashir, well known for his 1985 “Panorama” interview with Princess Diana and a revealing set of 2003 interviews with..