Welcome to The OC, Bitches: Podcast should come with quality warning

“Welcome to the OC, bitch” was the legendary line that served as a warning and an introduction to the teen drama The OC, which aired for four seasons between 2003 and 2007. Welcome to the OC, Bitches is a rewatch podcast hosted by Melinda Clarke and Rachel Bilson, who play cougar mom Julie Cooper and prissy (but secretly quite sweet) popular girl Summer Roberts in the series, and it should come with a quality warning of its own.