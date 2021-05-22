UK travellers to be barred from Germany amid Covid variant spread
Published
Britons will soon be barred from entering Germany after the country’s Public Health Institute designated the UK as a virus variant area of concern.Full Article
Published
Britons will soon be barred from entering Germany after the country’s Public Health Institute designated the UK as a virus variant area of concern.Full Article
BERLIN (AP) — Germany's health minister urged citizens Friday to remain cautious as large parts of the country prepared to relax..