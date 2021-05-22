Parkrun return delayed until June 26
Published
The planned return of parkrun events has been delayed until June 26 after landowner permission fell “far short” of what was needed, the organisation said.Full Article
Published
The planned return of parkrun events has been delayed until June 26 after landowner permission fell “far short” of what was needed, the organisation said.Full Article
If parkrun does not return by the end of June it won’t be down to the lack of energy of its supporters
Organisers of the popular event are in talks with Stoke-on-Trent City Council while also awaiting the national go-ahead