UK aid flown to India to help with Covid-19 crisis
Published
Life-saving medical equipment has been flown to India from Scotland and Wales to help the country deal with its Covid-19 crisis.Full Article
Published
Life-saving medical equipment has been flown to India from Scotland and Wales to help the country deal with its Covid-19 crisis.Full Article
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Raise
$1 Million in COVID-19 Aid for India.
The power couple’s nonprofit, the Priyanka..
Israel’s Ambassador to India Ron Malka said they will be sending a team of experts to help the country tackle the second wave of..