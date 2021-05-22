The popular chef was going to say no to the programme's producers - until his late wife Jane stepped in.Full Article
Jude Kereama's late wife persuaded him to go on Great British Menu
West Briton0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Great British Menu Star Jude Kereama through to banquet final
West Briton
Tonight was Jude's last chance to get a dish at the banquet, and in a nail-biting last-minute change, the Porthleven-based chef..
Great British Menu Jude Kereama before TV fame
Cornish Guardian
-
Great British Menu's Jude Kereama's ‘poignant’ vaccine dish
The Cornishman
-
Cornwall chef 'robbed' by a point on Great British Menu
Cornish Guardian
More coverage
Cornwall's Jude Kereama reaches Great British Menu finals
The Cornishman
Jude said his wife would be so proud of him, with viewers cheering the Porthleven chef on