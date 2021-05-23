Severe weather kills runners in China cross-country race
Twenty-one people running a mountain marathon cross-country race have died in northwestern China after hail, freezing rain and gale winds hit the high-altitude track.Full Article
At least 20 people have died during a mountain marathon cross-country race in northwest China.