Man (56) charged in connection with east Belfast cocaine seizure
Published
A 56-year-old man has been charged in connection with the police seizure of suspected cocaine in east Belfast on Saturday.Full Article
Published
A 56-year-old man has been charged in connection with the police seizure of suspected cocaine in east Belfast on Saturday.Full Article
The man has been charged with possession of a class A drug following the seizure in east Belfast.
The man has been charged with possession of a class A drug following the seizure in east Belfast.