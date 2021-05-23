Herd immunity policy 'absolutely not' true says Priti Patel
The former government adviser Dominic Cummings has claimed the government's original plan to tackle coronavirus was to let it spread through the population.Full Article
Home Secretary Priti Patel has denied a claim by Dominic Cummings that the Government’s original response to the coronavirus..