Five dead after cable car plunges to ground in northern Italy
Published
Five people have died after a mountaintop cable car plunged to the ground in northern Italy.Full Article
Published
Five people have died after a mountaintop cable car plunged to the ground in northern Italy.Full Article
The accident took place on the Stresa-Mottarone Cableway, on the banks of Lake Maggiore, some 90 kms northwest of Milan.
A mountaintop cable car plunged to the ground in northern Italy on Sunday, killing at least nine people and sending two children to..