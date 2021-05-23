Extra time goal sends Newport County to Wembley
Published
BBC Local News: South East Wales -- Newport County will face Morecambe in the League Two play-off final after an extraordinary 5-4 aggregate victory over Forest Green Rovers.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: South East Wales -- Newport County will face Morecambe in the League Two play-off final after an extraordinary 5-4 aggregate victory over Forest Green Rovers.Full Article
The Exiles were condemned to a controversial extra-time defeat at Wembley