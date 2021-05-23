Lille hold off Paris St Germain to win Ligue 1 title

Lille held their nerve to claim a first Ligue 1 title in 10 years with top goalscorer Burak Yilmaz on target in a 2-1 win at Angers which clinched the championship.

