Lille hold off Paris St Germain to win Ligue 1 title
Lille held their nerve to claim a first Ligue 1 title in 10 years with top goalscorer Burak Yilmaz on target in a 2-1 win at Angers which clinched the championship.Full Article
Neymar missed ‘one of the worst penalties you’ll ever see’ as Paris Saint-Germain surrendered their Ligue 1 crown on the..
Lille lift their fourth Ligue 1 title, finishing one point ahead of Paris St-Germain after a 2-1 win over Angers.