People living in overcrowded houses who have to self-isolate will be offered alternative accommodation under a new scheme.Full Article
Self-isolation support: England's pilot schemes to help people to stop COVID spread
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Pilot scheme to offer alternative accommodation for self-isolation
New pilot schemes are being launched across England in a bid to encourage people to get tested for Covid-19 and follow..
Belfast Telegraph
UK jobless rate drops as firms hire amid Covid easing
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) UK employers who were getting ready for the easing of lockdown started hiring again in March, driving down..
MENAFN.com