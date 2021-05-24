The Weeknd takes top prize at the Billboard Music Awards
Published
The Weeknd claimed the biggest prize of the night at the Billboard Music Awards as he was named top artist.Full Article
Published
The Weeknd claimed the biggest prize of the night at the Billboard Music Awards as he was named top artist.Full Article
The singer picked up seven accolades before the live portion of the show even began, claiming prizes such as Top Male Artist, Top..
Up for awards in 16 categories – including top artist, top male artist and top Hot 100 artist – The Weeknd is the top finalist..