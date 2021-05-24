Sasha Johnson: Black Lives Matter activist critical after shooting, her political party says
Published
Sasha Johnson is being treated in intensive care after being shot in the head, her political party says.Full Article
Published
Sasha Johnson is being treated in intensive care after being shot in the head, her political party says.Full Article
She was found on the street after police were called to reports of gunshots shortly before 3am
A woman hailed as “a strong, powerful voice” in the black equal rights movement has been shot in the head, her colleagues have..