Aung San Suu Kyi makes first court appearance
Published
Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi has appeared in court for the first time since the military arrested her when it seized power on February 1, according to reports.Full Article
Published
Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi has appeared in court for the first time since the military arrested her when it seized power on February 1, according to reports.Full Article
Ousted de facto leader has been detained since February 1 military takeover
Myanmar's deposed leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, has appeared in court in person for the first time since her arrest in February.