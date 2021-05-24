Oliver Pearce, 30, Ricky Webber, 28, and James Drakes, 33, appeared at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court where they denied the chargeFull Article
Three men involved in alleged shooting deny attempted murder
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Belt Atlantic shooting suspects face a judge
WTVR - Scripps
The April shooting at the Belt Atlantic apartments led to the death of a mother and her three-month-old daughter.
Lady Gaga’s Alleged Dognappers Charged With Attempted Murder
Wibbitz Top Stories