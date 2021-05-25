Nine trusts had 200 or more deaths from coronavirus caught by patients while in hospitalFull Article
Up to 8,750 people died after catching Covid-19 in hospital
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Low COVID vaccination rates in Hillsdale prompting health experts to ramp up education
FOX 47 News Michigan
31 percent of the Hillsdale County population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Health experts say the way to get more people..
More coverage
‘New Order’ Film Review: A Political Horror Moment Gets Its Political Horror Movie
The Wrap
This review was initially published when the film played at the 2020 Toronto Film Festival.
Mexican director Michel..