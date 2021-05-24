Kilmarnock to have 'clearout' after relegation - Tommy Wright
Published
Kilmarnock will have a "clearout" following their relegation, says manager Tommy Wright as he claims board backing.Full Article
Published
Kilmarnock will have a "clearout" following their relegation, says manager Tommy Wright as he claims board backing.Full Article
The Northern Irishman spoke after his side lost 4-2 on aggregate to Dundee in the play-off final.
Tommy Wright's side are looking to extend their 28-year top flight stay but face a pressure play-off against a Dundee side looking..